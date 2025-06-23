Apple looking to buy Perplexity AI to improve Siri and search capabilities

Apple is reportedly in early internal discussions about a potential acquisition or partnership with Perplexity AI, as the tech giant looks to strengthen its artificial intelligence ambitions, particularly in search and voice assistance. The move could serve both as a strategic counterbalance to its dependence on Google and as a way to accelerate the development of a smarter Siri.

According to Bloomberg, Adrian Perica, Apple’s head of mergers and acquisitions, has led conversations with senior executives, including Services SVP Eddy Cue and other key decision-makers overseeing Apple’s AI roadmap. The company has not made a formal offer yet and may ultimately decide against pursuing a deal, but it has held multiple meetings with Perplexity in recent months to explore possibilities.

Founded by Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity AI is a fast-growing startup that blends conversational AI with real-time web search, offering a potential foundation for a native Apple AI search engine. Apple is considering two paths: a full acquisition that would integrate Perplexity’s technology and talent into Siri and iOS, or a strategic partnership that embeds Perplexity’s AI capabilities into Safari and other Apple services.

Apple’s interest in Perplexity also aligns with its ongoing search for AI talent. The company is reportedly in competition with Meta to hire top names in the field, including Daniel Gross, founder of Safe Superintelligence Inc. Meanwhile, Apple has delayed the rollout of its next-generation Siri amid development challenges.

Eddy Cue recently testified during Google’s antitrust trial that Apple had discussed potential Safari integration with Perplexity. The testimony shed light on Apple’s multibillion-dollar agreement with Google, which ensures Google Search remains the default on iPhones. That deal, worth $18 billion in 2021 alone, could be at risk if regulators force a breakup. In that scenario, acquiring Perplexity could provide Apple with a viable fallback and allow it to build its own AI-powered search engine.

While Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote was relatively quiet on the AI front, these behind-the-scenes efforts suggest the company is actively seeking ways to catch up with rivals like Google, Microsoft, and Meta in the fast-evolving AI landscape.