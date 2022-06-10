Apple MacBook Air M1 vs Apple MacBook Air M2: Which one should you get

Apple just announced the M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC earlier this week. The new MacBook Air is a redesigned one, powered by the company’s new M2 chip. Without getting into specifics, the M2 chip is definitely more powerful than the M1 chip, but what about the other specs?

If you are looking to buy a new MacBook Air, which one should you pick between the M1-powered one and the M2-powered one? We’ve compared the two laptops specs-wise so as you don’t have to, and here’s how they match up.

Apple M1 MacBook Air is priced at Rs 999,000 and comes with a 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU paired with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage. There is a 16GB unified memory option available as well (for Rs 20,000 more) and SSD option available are 512GB, 1TB and 2TB (for Rs 20,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 80,000 more, respectively).

The M1 MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, a 16-core Neural Engine, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad. For connectivity there are two Thunderbolt/USB 4 Ports and it comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter.

On the other hand, the M2 MacBook Air comes in two CPU-GPU combinations - an 8-core CPU with an 8-core GPU with 8GB of Unified Memory and 256GB of SSD storage, priced at Rs 1,19,900; and an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU with 8GB of Unified Memory and 512GB SSD storage, priced at Rs 1,49,900. For both the options, you can pick 16GB or 24GB of Unified Memory (Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 more respectively) or change the SSD storage to 512GB (for the 8-core CPU/8-core CPU), 1TB, and 2TB (Rs 20,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 80,000 respectively).

Both the variants have a 16-core Neural Engine, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and the Force Touch trackpad.

Now, Apple is shipping a 30W USB-C power adapter with the 8/8 model and the 35W dual USB-C power adapter with the 8/10 model. If you are buying the 8/8 model, you can update to a 35W power adapter for Rs 20,000 more or a 67W one for Rs 40,000 more.

A fully maxed-out M1 MacBook Air (16GB Unified Memory and 2TB of SSD storage) will set you back by Rs 1,99,900 and a fully maxed out M2 MacBook Air (8/10, 24GB Unified Memory, 2TB SSD, and a 67W power adapter) will set you back by Rs 2,49,900.

So, which is better?

Between the M1 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Air, the latter has a slightly bigger screen with a notch, a better screen for certain and more powerful internals. The M2 MacBook Air also has a better camera but given that Apple will soon let you use your iPhone as a webcam, this really doesn’t matter much. We’ve mentioned earlier that the M2 is faster than the M1 and more powerful (you can check out the details here), but the M1 is a perfectly capable chip.

So if you are someone looking to buy a handy laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is not a bad option, if you want to splurge and are looking for a more powerful machine, then the M2 MacBook Air is what you need to get.

Also Read: WWDC 2022: Apple unveils new MacBook Air powered by M2; check price and other details

Also Read: WWDC 2022: Apple’s new M2 chip and what you need to know about it