Apple MacBook Pro M6 launched in India starts at ₹2,39,900: Check specs and new features

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Apple MacBook Pro M6 performance and AI features

The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s M6 chip with a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple says the CPU adds two cores over the previous generation, while the GPU integrates Neural Accelerators into every core to improve graphics and AI processing.

According to Apple, the M6 delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance and up to 25% faster on-device AI workloads than the M5. If you are upgrading from an M1 MacBook Pro, you can experience up to 11 times faster graphics performance and up to 13 times faster AI performance.

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The laptop also features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory as standard (configurable up to 32GB), and memory bandwidth of up to 170GB/s. Apple says the Neural Engine delivers up to 1.9 times faster performance than the M5, helping accelerate tasks such as image generation and AI upscaling.

MacBook Pro M6 display, battery and connectivity

The 14-inch MacBook Pro retains its Liquid Retina XDR display, offering up to 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You can also opt for a nano-texture display designed to reduce reflections and glare in challenging lighting conditions.

Apple claims battery life of up to 24 hours, the longest ever in a Mac. The laptop supports fast charging, reaching up to 50% in around 30 minutes with a compatible higher-wattage USB-C power adapter, such as Apple’s 96W adapter.

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Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, MagSafe 3, an SDXC card slot and a headphone jack. It supports up to two external displays and features a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View, a three-microphone array and a six-speaker system with Spatial Audio.

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macOS 27 brings Siri AI and Apple Intelligence

The MacBook Pro runs macOS 27 Golden Gate, which introduces Siri AI and additional Apple Intelligence features across compatible apps. Siri can use personal context to help you find information across messages, emails and photos, answer questions and perform tasks across apps. You can also ask about on-screen content through Visual Intelligence and use Siri to write or edit text.

Apple Intelligence adds features to Safari, including automatic tab organisation, notifications about website changes such as price drops and product restocks, and the ability to create custom extensions from descriptions. You can also create Shortcuts automations using natural-language instructions and access AI-powered photo editing tools in Photos. Siri AI is available in beta, with language and regional availability restrictions.

Apple MacBook Pro M6 price in India and availability

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The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 starts at ₹2,39,900 in India, while eligible students and educators can purchase it at an education price of ₹2,27,900. The base configuration includes 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage, with memory configurable up to 32GB.

Apple says pre-orders begin on October 28 through its online store and Apple Store app across 35 countries and regions. The laptop will be available from November 6 at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers. Customers can also use Apple Trade In to exchange an eligible computer for credit towards a new Mac.

The laptop is available in space black and silver. Apple says it contains 45% recycled material overall, including 100% recycled aluminium in the enclosure, 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled tantalum in multiple capacitors. Its supply chain uses 60% renewable electricity, while its paper packaging is entirely fibre-based.