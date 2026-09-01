Apple makes 2018 Retina MacBook Air obsolete, ends standard hardware service for three older Macs

A machine's specific categorisation governs whether it can still be serviced and how long official replacement parts will remain accessible. For users who continue to operate one of these older systems, familiarising themselves with Apple's support definitions can help clarify what repair, servicing and battery replacement options are currently available.

Three Macs move to obsolete status

Apple has added the 2018 Retina MacBook Air, the 13-inch 2018 MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports to its obsolete products list. All three were previously classified as vintage.

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Apple classifies products as vintage five years after they were last distributed for sale and obsolete after seven years. Vintage products can still receive repairs through Apple Stores and authorised service providers when parts are available. Obsolete products generally cannot receive standard hardware service because Apple no longer provides repair components.

Battery repairs remain an exception

Mac laptops have a specific exception. Apple can provide battery-only repairs for up to 10 years after a model was last distributed for sale, provided parts are available. As a result, battery replacement may still be possible for these MacBook models.

The 2018 MacBook Air was notable for introducing Touch ID and a Retina display to the Air lineup. It also featured smaller bezels and a thinner, lighter design compared with earlier models, which used lower-resolution non-Retina displays.

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The 2017 MacBook Pro featured Intel's Kaby Lake processors and represented a processor-focused update. The 2018 model added True Tone support and a third-generation butterfly keyboard.