Apple March 8 event is going to be all about 'Peek Performance'

We finally have a date for the Apple event that’s going to be held in March. The company shared invites for the March 8 event, titled “Peek Performance”, which is scheduled to be held at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST). The event will be a pre-recorded one that will be streamed on the Apple website and on YouTube as well.

This year’s March 8 event is expected to showcase the new iPhone SE. This one should be Apple’s most affordable iPhone yet and while the design should be the same as the existing iPhone SE, the new device should feature a faster processor, better cameras, and 5G support.

There are plenty of speculations doing the rounds of the internet regarding the price of the new iPhone SE, and some reports suggest that it might be as low as Rs 20,000.

Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch an updated iPad Air at the event. Reports state that this device should feature a faster processor and support 5G. It is also expected to ship with iPad OS 15.4 which will allow users to unlock the device with a face mask on.

It is also being speculated that Apple might announce new Mac models with the newer Apple Silicon chips at the event.

It is possible that Apple might give fans a peek at the Apple Silicon Mac Pro and then launch the device later in the year, but it remains to be seen. This possibility aligns with Apple’s plans of moving all its devices off Intel chips and on to its own in-house ones by the end of 2022.

Announcements regarding the next Apple Watch and the iPhone 14 series, etc., should happen later in the year around September.

