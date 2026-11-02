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Apple may bring big changes to its iPad lineup in 2027: Here's what to expect

Apple may bring big changes to its iPad lineup in 2027: Here's what to expect

Apple's tablet lineup could see significant changes next year as the company prepares display and performance upgrades across its affordable and premium models, giving you more reasons to consider upgrading.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Apple may bring big changes to its iPad lineup in 2027: Here's what to expectApple is expected to upgrade its iPad Air, iPad Pro and entry-level tablet in 2027. (Photo: Apple)

Apple is reportedly preparing to refresh three of its iPad models in the first half of 2027, bringing updates to its entry-level tablet, iPad Air and iPad Pro. The planned launches could give you more options across different price segments, while also introducing changes to the display technology and thermal management of its premium tablets.

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The development comes shortly after Apple updated its iPad mini with an OLED display in October. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company is now turning its attention to the remaining models in its tablet portfolio. While Apple has not confirmed the upcoming launches, the reported roadmap points to a busy first half of 2027 for its iPad lineup.

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iPad Air could get OLED display, iPad Pro may receive cooling upgrade

One of the biggest expected changes is the arrival of an OLED display on the next-generation iPad Air. Apple currently uses LCD technology on the iPad Air, while its premium iPad Pro models already feature OLED panels. The upgrade could bring deeper blacks, better contrast and more vibrant colours to the mid-range tablet.

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The move would also follow Apple's recent decision to introduce OLED technology to the iPad mini, extending the display technology across more products in its tablet portfolio.

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The iPad Pro, meanwhile, is expected to receive a performance-focused upgrade. According to Gurman's report, Apple is working on a faster model with a vapour chamber cooling system. This technology helps distribute heat more efficiently inside a device, which could let the tablet to maintain performance for longer during demanding activities such as gaming and intensive workloads.

Entry-level iPad also part of Apple's 2027 plans

Apple is also expected to introduce a new entry-level iPad during the same period. However, the latest report does not reveal specific details about its hardware, display or design changes.

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With all three models expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, Apple could complete its planned tablet refreshes before the second half of the year. Gurman does not expect additional iPad launches during the latter half of 2027, unless the company's product schedule changes.

Apple has yet to confirm the launch timeline or specifications of these upcoming tablets.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 10:42 AM IST
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