Apple may bring big changes to its iPad lineup in 2027: Here's what to expect

MUST READ | OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Compared on cameras, display, battery and price

iPad Air could get OLED display, iPad Pro may receive cooling upgrade

One of the biggest expected changes is the arrival of an OLED display on the next-generation iPad Air. Apple currently uses LCD technology on the iPad Air, while its premium iPad Pro models already feature OLED panels. The upgrade could bring deeper blacks, better contrast and more vibrant colours to the mid-range tablet.

Advertisement

The move would also follow Apple's recent decision to introduce OLED technology to the iPad mini, extending the display technology across more products in its tablet portfolio.

DON'T MISS | iPhone 18 Pro beats iPhone 17 Pro in global sales as India demand jumps 28% YoY: Report

The iPad Pro, meanwhile, is expected to receive a performance-focused upgrade. According to Gurman's report, Apple is working on a faster model with a vapour chamber cooling system. This technology helps distribute heat more efficiently inside a device, which could let the tablet to maintain performance for longer during demanding activities such as gaming and intensive workloads.

Entry-level iPad also part of Apple's 2027 plans

Apple is also expected to introduce a new entry-level iPad during the same period. However, the latest report does not reveal specific details about its hardware, display or design changes.

Advertisement

With all three models expected to arrive in the first half of 2027, Apple could complete its planned tablet refreshes before the second half of the year. Gurman does not expect additional iPad launches during the latter half of 2027, unless the company's product schedule changes.

Apple has yet to confirm the launch timeline or specifications of these upcoming tablets.