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What Apple’s AI agent could do

Bloomberg reports that Apple is looking for a senior engineering manager to lead the development of a proactive, agentic AI assistant. The company’s job listing describes an AI system that can browse websites, work across applications, run commands, write and debug code, and call services using the appropriate tools.

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Apple is also developing general-purpose computer-use agents that can plan and complete multi-step tasks across browsers, applications, command lines and APIs. These agents could coordinate specialised sub-agents to complete different parts of a task.

The company is reportedly targeting an introduction as early as the end of 2027, although development remains at an early stage. Apple’s new CEO John Ternus has also been pushing software engineering chief Craig Federighi to accelerate its AI efforts.

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Apple faces competition from Meta, OpenAI and Google

Apple’s plans come as rival AI agents gain traction. Meta’s Muse, which can make restaurant reservations, book travel and prepare news briefings, has secured the second position among free apps on Apple’s App Store, behind TikTok. ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude have also featured among the top five.

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Meanwhile, Anthropic has expanded user testing of its AI agent Duet, OpenAI has added capabilities to Dots, and Google has overhauled its agent as Tasks. Google’s Gemini has also added computer-use capabilities, allowing AI to operate a Mac.

Privacy remains a key challenge for Apple

Apple says privacy and safety will be central to its agent’s design, with permissions, sandboxing and transparency required when AI systems access credentials, run code or act for users.

At the same time, macOS 27.3 has increased the steps required to enable ChatGPT’s third-party computer-use access from four to 14. While Apple presents this as a security measure, some AI companies and users see it as a restriction on competition.

Apple is also preparing deeper Siri integration with third-party apps in iOS 27.3, including tasks such as booking cars and restaurant reservations. However, these capabilities do not yet amount to a fully autonomous AI agent.