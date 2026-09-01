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Apple may discontinue 10+ products after its September 2026 event: All details

Apple may discontinue 10+ products after its September 2026 event: All details

Apple’s upcoming September event could bring more than new devices, with several existing products potentially making way for refreshed models as the company prepares to update its lineup.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Apple may discontinue 10+ products after its September 2026 event: All detailsApple could discontinue several popular products after September event.

Apple’s September event is expected to bring a wave of new hardware, potentially reshaping the company’s product lineup. As the launch date approaches, attention is turning not only to what Apple may introduce but also to the devices that could quietly leave its shelves. 

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S26 Ultra: How Apple’s upcoming flaghsip stacks up

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If you are considering buying an Apple product, the timing could matter, especially as newer models are expected to take their places. The possible changes span smartphones, wearables and home devices, reflecting the broader refresh Apple is reportedly preparing for September. 

Products that could be discontinued

According to 9to5Mac, Apple could discontinue 10+ products after September 9. The list includes:

  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • AirPods 4
  • AirPods 4 with ANC
  • Apple TV 4K (3rd generation)
  • HomePod mini (1st generation)
  • HomePod (2nd generation)

Must Read: Apple Pencil for foldable iPhone Ultra tested, though release remains improbable

Apple commonly discontinues older devices when newer products launch in the same categories. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are considered more likely to leave despite being successful, as Apple traditionally removes previous-generation Pro models. 

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iPhone 16 remains a wildcard

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are less certain. Apple would normally launch a base iPhone 18, reduce the iPhone 17’s price and discontinue the iPhone 16. 

However, widespread reports indicate that both iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 have been pushed to early 2027. 

This delay might enable Apple to extend the sales lifecycle of the iPhone 16. Additionally, unprecedented price increases across most Apple offerings could prompt the company to keep older models available at more accessible price points alongside the higher-priced new releases.

What to expect

The September event is likely to bring replacements for several products, potentially pushing them out of Apple’s lineup. However, the final list will only become clear after Apple makes its announcements. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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