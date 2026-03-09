Apple may launch high-end MacBook with touchscreen OLED display: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a high-end MacBook model that may feature a touchscreen display. This laptop will likely be dubbed “MacBook Ultra,” and could be priced higher than the Pro models.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, Apple may introduce an entirely new MacBook line rather than an update to the MacBook Pro. Previously, it was anticipated that Apple could launch redesigned MacBook Pro models with the M6 series. In addition, it was expected to come with a touchscreen OLED display and slimmer chassis; however, the latest rumours say otherwise.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Apple has resisted adding touchscreens to MacBooks due to its iPad being the primary touch-based platform. A touchscreen MacBook could therefore represent a major evolution in the Mac lineup. If the claims are true, then MacBook users will be much relieved as Apple expands its premium lineup with OLED touchscreen features, considering it has been an awaited upgrade over the years.

Gurman said the new high-end MacBook “could keep the traditional ‌MacBook Pro‌ name.” However, it is said to be positioned “in at the top of the lineup,” offering more advanced hardware and display technology. Now, the anticipated MacBook Ultra could launch as a top-tier Apple laptop, and it will sit above the MacBook Pro models.

As Apple enters the affordable segment with MacBook Neo, a new, higher price segment model may also be in the cards for the upcoming launches. While the launch timeline was disclosed, it is expected that the high-end MacBook could launch by the end of 2026.