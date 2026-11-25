The move could give you another reason to consider Apple’s existing devices during the holiday shopping season, without requiring the company to introduce entirely new hardware. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported the plans for two devices, while his subsequent updates revealed that the collection could extend to two more accessories.

Which Apple products could return in (PRODUCT)RED?

The expected collection includes the AirPods Max 2 and HomePod mini 2. According to Bloomberg, the HomePod mini 2 will get a red mesh exterior, while the AirPods Max 2 could feature a silver finish, white mesh ear cushions, a white headband and a red Digital Crown.

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The collection may not stop at these two devices. In follow-up updates, Gurman revealed that Apple has also developed a red Wrist Strap for AirPods Pro and a red Apple Watch Sport Band. This takes the reported lineup to four products, although Apple has not officially confirmed their availability or launch date.

So, the expected four (PRODUCT) RED to debut on December 1 are

AirPods Max 2

AirPods Pro

HomePod mini 2

Apple Watch Sport Band

However, there could also be a fifth addition. 9to5Mac separately reported that Apple may introduce an AirTag 2 with red accents, citing a source familiar with the development. However, it remains unclear whether the tracker will arrive alongside the other products.

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Why is Apple’s red product range significant?

Apple has partnered with (RED) since 2006, contributing a portion of proceeds from specially branded products to the Global Fund, which supports efforts to fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

The company previously offered red versions of iPhones, iPods, Apple Watch models and accessories. However, it gradually discontinued these options, with its remaining red iPhone cases also phased out.

The reported December launch could give the partnership fresh visibility during the holiday season. Apple has not officially announced the products or confirmed their pricing.