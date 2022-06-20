Apple might roll out the AirTag 2, but only if the first AirTag does well

Apple launched its AirTag in April 2021. And ever since there hasn’t been much talk about a potential second-generation Bluetooth tracker, even a year after the first. But reports suggest that AirTag 2 is on the cards for Apple, given certain conditions.

This information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has usually been pretty accurate with his predictions and leaks. However, as TechRadar points out, this does not mean that we are definitely going to see a new version of the AirTag.

According to Kuo, Apple’s AirTag 2 is going to happen only if “AirTag shipments continue to grow”. While the tracker has not received a lot of attention since its launch, Kuo tweeted that sales have been gradually growing and shipment estimations for AirTags have touched 20 million units over 2021 and is expected to touch 35 million in 2022. Essentially, Apple is waiting to see if the AirTag does well and will then decide if AirTag 2 is worth it.

If growth continues as predicted, Apple is going to develop the next iteration. And given how things are going, the AirTag 2 is something that Apple has considered, and should not be too far down the line.

AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

There isn’t much new tech that Apple can squeeze into that coin-sized tracker, but given the company’s legacy, one can expect at least some upgrades. Apple is not the first company to launch a Bluetooth tracker, far from it, in fact. However, the AirTag is definitely one of the better-looking trackers out there, and at the same time, is also very easy to set up and use. The whole process of setting up an AirTag to tracking it works very seamlessly and it is quite a handy addition to hang on to your keys or your bag.

Now, Apple’s AirTags has faced a spate of bad publicity thanks to the trackers being used to track people against their wishes and knowledge. The company has rolled out some anti-stalking features to salvage these situations, but it hasn’t ideally dealt with the main issue.

However, given that the trackers work well, and look good, Apple is counting on its sales to pick up. And then will take a call on the next-gen device.

