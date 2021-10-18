Apple Music Voice Plan to start at Rs 49/month

At its Monday Unleashed event, Apple announced a new Voice Plan for Apple Music. Using voice and Siri voice assistant, users will be able to access the service's catalogue of 90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalised mixes, and genre stations; as well as the award-winning Apple Music Radio.

The Apple Music Voice Plan, to be available later this year, will have a monthly subscription of Rs 49. Apple is offering a one-time, seven-day free preview with no auto-renewal to nonsubscribers who request music through Siri.

Subscribing to the service would be easy. Apple says just by saying "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial", or by signing up through the Apple Music app one can subscribe to it. Once subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can request music be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay. They will have access to full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri.

Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers will get a customised in-app experience with suggestions based on the listener's music preferences and a queue of recently played music through Siri. Within the app, there will also be a dedicated section called "Just Ask Siri" where subscribers can learn tips to optimise Siri for Apple Music.

"Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world."

Apple Music's premium offerings include spatial audio and lossless audio, lyrics, music videos, and more. Subscribers will be easily able to switch to Apple Music's individual plan for Rs 99 per month or family plan with up to six accounts for Rs 149 per month at any time.

