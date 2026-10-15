Apple October 2026 launches: Touchscreen MacBook Pro, iPad Mini, M6 iMac, and more expected this month

What Apple has announced

iPhone Duo: Apple announced the iPhone Duo on September 9, confirming an October launch. According to Apple’s official announcement, pre-orders begin October 16, with availability starting October 23 in India and other initial markets.

The foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch outer display. It is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and includes a custom vapour chamber for thermal management, a dual-battery design and support for Apple Intelligence and Siri AI. Apple says the device is designed for multitasking, gaming and viewing content on its larger unfolded screen. The phone comes in Star White and Night Sky finishes.

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Mac Studio with 512GB unified memory: Apple has also confirmed that a Mac Studio configuration with 512GB of unified memory will be available in late October. The company announced its latest Mac Studio lineup in August, powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, with the top configuration supporting up to 512GB of memory.

Apple says the desktop is designed for demanding professional workloads, including local AI processing, graphics-intensive work, software development and data science. Apple has confirmed late-October availability, though it has not announced a separate launch event for this configuration.

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Expected Apple products - What reports suggest

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MacRumors points to four additional hardware products that could be announced this month. The report also expects software updates in the iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 families. Apple has not confirmed launch dates for the anticipated MacBook and iPad models.

OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro: Apple is expected to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro featuring an OLED touchscreen. According to MacRumors, the device could mark the first touchscreen Mac and the first major MacBook Pro redesign since 2021. Reports suggest the laptop could be lighter than the current model and use M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, rather than the M6 chip mentioned in some earlier expectations. The exact specifications and announcement date remain unconfirmed.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 chip: A refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s next-generation M6 chip is another anticipated product. However, this should be treated separately from the OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro - reports differ on which models may be announced first and which chips they will use. Apple has not confirmed the M6 model or its specifications.

M6 iMac: A new iMac powered by an M6 chip is also expected, according to MacRumors. A processor upgrade could improve performance for everyday computing, creative applications, and AI-related tasks. Apple has not confirmed details such as display changes, memory options, colours, or pricing.

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OLED iPad mini: Apple may also refresh the iPad mini with an OLED display. Reports anticipate a display upgrade alongside a faster processor and other hardware changes, potentially making the compact tablet better suited to video, gaming and reading. Apple has not announced the device, so its final specifications and availability remain uncertain.

iOS 27.2: Apple’s software calendar is also worth watching. Reports expect iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 updates to arrive by the end of October. The updates will likely include additional Siri AI language support, but Apple has not confirmed a release date for the full update lineup.

For now, only the iPhone Duo’s October launch schedule and the Mac Studio’s 512GB configuration have been officially confirmed among these seven items. The remaining hardware launches are based on reporting and could change as the month progresses.