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Apple opens pre-orders for 8 new products in India, from ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘Pro and Tell’: Full list

Apple opens pre-orders for 8 new products in India, from ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘Pro and Tell’: Full list

From a brighter tablet display to faster desktop performance and touch controls on a MacBook, Apple’s latest launches offer upgrades worth considering before you choose your next device.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Apple opens pre-orders for 8 new products in India, from ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘Pro and Tell’: Full listApple opens India pre-orders for the OLED iPad mini, M6 Macs and touchscreen MacBook Pro.

Apple has opened pre-orders in India for five new products, expanding its lineup with an OLED iPad mini, an updated iMac and new MacBook Pro models. The launches cater to different buyers, whether you want a compact tablet for reading and entertainment, a desktop for creative work or a powerful laptop for professional tasks.

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However, not every product will reach you on the same date. Apple has also opened pre-orders for three other devices announced earlier, including its updated smart speaker and home entertainment products.

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OLED iPad mini and M6 Macs - What you get

The new iPad mini features an 8.5-inch OLED display, Apple’s A20 Pro chip and IP67 water and dust resistance. It is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a nano-texture display option on select configurations. The tablet starts at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹1,00,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. It will be available from November 6.

Apple’s iMac with M6 retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and seven colour options while bringing faster performance, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It starts at ₹1,74,900 and will be available from November 6.

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The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 brings improved performance, on-device AI capabilities and up to 24 hours of battery life. It starts at ₹2,39,900 in India and will be available from November 6.

Apple has also introduced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a PROLED XDR OLED display, touch controls, a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island. Powered by M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, the 14-inch M5 Pro model starts at ₹3,49,900, while the 16-inch version starts at ₹4,09,900. These models are scheduled to become available on November 9.

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HomePod mini 2, HomeView and Apple TV 4K

The HomePod mini 2, priced at ₹18,900, offers improved audio, with Siri AI support planned through a future software update. It will be available from October 30.

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Apple HomeView, a smart home display for entertainment, video calls and connected-device controls, starts at ₹39,900. The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K also costs ₹39,900. Both are scheduled to become available on November 13.

Here's the full pre-order list:

  • HomePod mini 2
  • Apple HomeView
  • Apple TV 4 K
  • iPad mini 
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch with M6
  • iMac
  • MacBook Pro models 14-inch and 16-inch

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 11:20 AM IST
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