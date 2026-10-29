Apple opens pre-orders for 8 new products in India, from ‘Welcome Home’ to ‘Pro and Tell’: Full list

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OLED iPad mini and M6 Macs - What you get

The new iPad mini features an 8.5-inch OLED display, Apple’s A20 Pro chip and IP67 water and dust resistance. It is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a nano-texture display option on select configurations. The tablet starts at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹1,00,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. It will be available from November 6.

Apple’s iMac with M6 retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and seven colour options while bringing faster performance, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It starts at ₹1,74,900 and will be available from November 6.

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The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 brings improved performance, on-device AI capabilities and up to 24 hours of battery life. It starts at ₹2,39,900 in India and will be available from November 6.

Apple has also introduced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a PROLED XDR OLED display, touch controls, a 120Hz refresh rate and Dynamic Island. Powered by M5 Pro or M5 Max chips, the 14-inch M5 Pro model starts at ₹3,49,900, while the 16-inch version starts at ₹4,09,900. These models are scheduled to become available on November 9.

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HomePod mini 2, HomeView and Apple TV 4K

The HomePod mini 2, priced at ₹18,900, offers improved audio, with Siri AI support planned through a future software update. It will be available from October 30.

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Apple HomeView, a smart home display for entertainment, video calls and connected-device controls, starts at ₹39,900. The fourth-generation Apple TV 4K also costs ₹39,900. Both are scheduled to become available on November 13.

Here's the full pre-order list: