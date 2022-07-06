Apple opens up orders for the M2- powered MacBook Air from July 8

Apple unveiled the M2-powered MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 and has finally announced the order dates for the laptop. The M2 MacBook Air is open for orders starting July 8, 5 AM PDT (5:30 PM IST). The company announced that the devices will start arriving to customers worldwide on July 15.

The M2-powered MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a four-speaker sound system along with a three-mic array. The device promises up to 18 hours of battery life and comes with MagSafe charging support. Additionally, there are Thunderbolt ports for connectivity along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The M2-powered MacBook Air is just 11.2 mm thin and weighs 2.7 pounds. Apple says this is a 20 per cent reduction in volume from the previous generation of MacBook Air devices.

The keyboard on the M2-powered MacBook Air is a Magic Keyboard that comes with a full-height function row and Touch ID, along with a Force Touch trackpad.

The screen on the M2-powered MacBook Air features 500 nits of brightness making it 24 per cent brighter than older models. The laptop also supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

The M2-powered MacBook Air is powered by an 8-core CPU and an up to 10-core GPU paired with 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and support for up to 24GB of fast unified memory.

Customers will get Apple’s new 35W compact power adapter with two USB-C ports with the M2-powered MacBook Air and for the first time, the laptop supports fast charging for up to 50 per cent in just 30 mins with the 67W USB-C power adapter that can be bought separately.

M2-powered MacBook Air price and availability

The M2-powered MacBook Air is going to be available in four colours - midnight, silver, starlight, and space grey with prices starting from Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,09,900 for education. Customers can order it online starting July 8 and the device will start arriving to customers and at Apple’s Authorised Resellers from July 15 onwards.

The 30W USB-C Power Adapter is priced at Rs 3,800, the 35W Dual USB-C Power Adapter can be bought for Rs 5,800, the World Travel Adapter Kit is priced at Rs 2,900, and the 67W USB-C Power Adapter is priced at Rs 5,800.

