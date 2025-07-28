Apple overhauls App Store age ratings, adds new 13+, 16+, and 18+ categories

Apple has announced a major update to its App Store age rating system, adding more detailed age classifications for apps and games. The changes were revealed on Thursday alongside the public beta rollout of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, and watchOS 26.

Developers will now be required to classify their apps using a broader range of age categories, including new 13+, 16+, and 18+ ratings, in addition to the existing 4+ and 9+ options. According to Apple, these ratings are intended to help users and parents better understand the nature of the content they are downloading.

Advertisement

The updated age system also accounts for regional standards. Apple confirmed that ratings will vary depending on country or region, aligning with local content suitability guidelines. Full details are available on Apple’s developer support portal.

Developers must complete a new questionnaire for every app listed on the App Store. The questions cover a wide range of topics, including the presence of violence, in-app purchases, AI-powered features, wellness content, and interactive elements. Apple says it will assign age ratings based on the answers provided, though developers are allowed to choose a stricter rating if they prefer.

The company stressed that apps must meet regional regulatory requirements, including those set by the United States and the European Union. The revised ratings will appear across all upcoming Apple platforms, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Advertisement

Apple has set a deadline of 31 January 2026 for developers to complete the age rating questionnaire. After that date, app updates will not be accepted unless the new ratings are in place.