Apple Pay in India: HSBC app update hints at another bank joining Apple’s payment service

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Why HSBC’s app listing has caught attention

The post highlights Wallet support in the HSBC India app’s App Store listing. The observation has prompted speculation that the bank could be preparing to let you add eligible payment cards to Apple Wallet.

The timing is notable because Apple Pay launched in India on September 30, 2026, with eligible Visa and Mastercard credit cards issued by Axis Bank. Apple said supported cards could be used for payments in stores, apps and online through compatible Apple devices.

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For HSBC customers, the possibility of another issuer joining the service would be significant. However, the listing alone does not establish that the bank has enabled Apple Pay or that its cards can already be added.

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Apple’s official India support page lists eligible Axis Bank Visa and Mastercard credit cards for Apple Pay. HSBC has not publicly confirmed an Apple Pay launch date or announced which cards, if any, will become compatible.

🚨 Looks like HSBC could be the 2nd card issuer in India to support Apple Pay after Axis Bank! The HSBC app now shows Wallet support on the App Store… You might soon be able to add your HSBC cards to Apple Wallet! 💳 — Sunny (@sunnny1583) October 14, 2026

How Apple Pay works

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Apple Pay let you make contactless payments using compatible iPhones and Apple Watches. Transactions can be authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, depending on the device.

Apple says the service uses a device-specific account number for payments instead of sharing the customer’s actual card number with merchants. If HSBC introduces support, eligible customers would need to follow the bank’s instructions to add their cards before using the service.

For now, the next significant development would be an official announcement from HSBC or Apple confirming card compatibility. Until then, HSBC customers should treat the app listing as a potential indication of future support, rather than confirmation that Apple Pay is available to them.