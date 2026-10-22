Apple Pencil support is coming to iPhone Duo with iOS 27.2: What you need to know

Apple’s iPhone Duo will gain a feature that could make its large foldable display more useful for everyday tasks. The device will support the Apple Pencil with USB-C, letting you use a stylus to interact with the screen rather than relying only on touch controls. The feature was initially expected before the end of 2026, but it appears to be coming sooner than anticipated.
According to AppleInsider, Apple Pencil support is included in iOS 27.2, the device's next software update. The development could add another layer of functionality to Apple’s foldable phone, particularly for those who prefer writing or drawing with a stylus. However, the report does not detail which apps or additional Pencil features will be supported.