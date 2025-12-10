Apple previews its first retail store in Noida ahead of December 11 grand opening

Apple officially previews its fifth retail store in India, Apple Noida, at the DLF Mall of India. The new store will bring together the full lineup of products and services offered by the company, bringing a flagship retail store experience for its customers. Apple Noida will open its gates tomorrow, December 11, for the general public, where buyers and fans can experience the latest generation of Apple products.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People, said, “Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida.” The Noida retail store will consist of more than 80 team members to help customers shop for the latest Apple products, including iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and other devices available at the store.

The store showcases several product tables and Apple services zones such as Apple Music, Apple TV, and Genius Bar. In addition to in-store experience, customers can also shop from the Apple online store and collect their devices from the dedicated pickup zone at the retail store. Furthermore, Apple Noida will also offer 'Today at Apple' sessions, allowing customers to connect with Apple specialists for tips, workshops, and product demos.

Lastly, customers can download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers and listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of the city. Apple Noida store opening marks a major milestone for Apple to expand its retail presence in India. The Noida store will be the fifth retail experience store all over India, after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune.

The Noida store will also be the second in Delhi’s National Capital Region, following Saket.