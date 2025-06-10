Apple releases first developer betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe: How to download

Apple has rolled out the first developer betas for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, giving developers early access to the features unveiled during WWDC 2025. While the public beta cycle will begin next month, users keen to test out Apple’s latest software can get started immediately, without needing to pay for access.

In a shift introduced last year, Apple no longer requires users to purchase a paid developer account to try developer betas. Instead, anyone with a compatible device and an Apple ID can opt in via the Apple Beta Software Program.

To get started, users must sign in to beta.apple.com and enrol their devices. Once enrolled, beta builds will appear in the software update settings across Apple’s platforms. On iPhone, for instance, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and select the developer beta profile to initiate the download.

However, Apple cautions that the first beta builds are not the final versions and may not include every feature showcased during its keynote. These early releases may also come with bugs, app compatibility issues, and rapid battery drain, making them risky for daily use.

If you’re planning to try the developer beta, it’s strongly recommended to do so on a secondary device. If that’s not an option, ensure you back up your device before installing.

Apple says the public beta programme will open to all users in July, offering broader access to the full suite of software updates, including enhancements powered by Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI platform that will roll out more widely later this year.

For now, the developer betas mark the first opportunity to explore features like Live Translation, spatial widgets in visionOS, and new system-level Siri integrations that span iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.