Apple releases iOS 27.0.1 update for iPhone 18 Pro, fixes Face ID, camera and other bugs

The update also addresses a camera issue that can affect photos taken at 2x zoom under certain lighting conditions. It also includes a fix for a touchscreen issue that could make the display unresponsive when both Notification Centre and Control Centre were opened at the same time. The changes in this update are as follows.

Face ID and camera get key fixes

A significant improvement in iOS 27.0.1 relates to Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In some cases, a failed Face ID authentication attempt caused the device to freeze before suddenly restarting. This could be especially annoying when you were trying to open an app that required biometric authentication.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro green line reports surface online: Is it a real issue or just online hype?

Apple has also resolved a camera problem affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. When the camera aperture is set at f/1.48 and 2x zoom is being used, a colour artefact can appear under certain lighting conditions. The most recent update fixes this issue.

The update also resolves a problem in which the touchscreen would become unresponsive when Notification Centre and Control Centre were opened at the same time.

How to install iOS 27.0.1

If your iPhone is compatible with the update, you can find it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and, ideally, plugged into a power source before you install the update.

Advertisement

iOS 27.0.1 is focused on fixing early software bugs rather than adding major new features. If you have noticed any of the issues addressed in this update, installing it should bring the relevant fixes to your iPhone.