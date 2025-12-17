Apple releases macOS Tahoe 26.2 with new Edge Light feature

Apple has rolled out macOS Tahoe 26.2, the second major update to its macOS Tahoe operating system, arriving five weeks after version 26.1. The update is now available to download via the Software Update section in System Settings for compatible Mac users.

The headline addition in macOS Tahoe 26.2 is Edge Light, a new video effect designed to improve how users appear on video calls in low-light environments. The feature uses the Mac’s display to softly illuminate the user’s face, mimicking the effect of a virtual ring light without the need for additional hardware.

Edge Light allows users to customise both the width and colour temperature of the light, giving control over brightness and warmth. Apple has also added mouse awareness, which causes the illuminated area to recede when users move their cursor, ensuring on-screen content remains accessible. On supported Mac models introduced in 2024 or later, the feature can turn on automatically when a video call begins in low ambient light.

Beyond video calls, macOS Tahoe 26.2 introduces several improvements across core apps. The Podcasts app now supports automatically generated chapters, making it easier to navigate longer episodes. Users can also tap links to podcasts mentioned within an episode to quickly explore and follow them directly from the player or transcript.

Gaming features have also been expanded, with new filters in the Games library that allow users to sort titles by category, size and other criteria. Real-time in-game challenge score banners show when a new leader takes the top spot, and connected controller support has been improved.

The update delivers additional system enhancements and bug fixes. AirDrop now includes verification codes when sharing files with unknown contacts, adding an extra layer of security. Apple News has gained section links in the sidebar for quicker access to topics such as Sports, Politics, Business and Food. Freeform now supports tables that can hold text, images, documents and drawings, with cells that resize intelligently. Apple Music surfaces the Favourite Songs playlist in Top Picks, while a playback issue affecting pre-release albums has been resolved.

Edge Light is available on Macs with Apple silicon running macOS Tahoe 26.2 or later. Automatic activation in low-light conditions requires a Mac introduced in 2024 or later. The feature works with the built-in camera, Continuity Camera or supported external cameras.