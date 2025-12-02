Apple reportedly pushing back against India’s order to preload cyber safety app on iPhones

Apple has no plans to comply with the Indian government’s directive requiring smartphone makers to preload a state-owned cyber safety app on all new devices, according to Reuters' industry sources familiar with the matter. The order, issued confidentially to companies including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, instructs manufacturers to install the Sanchar Saathi app within 90 days.

The app, developed by India’s telecom department, is designed to help track stolen devices, block misuse and prevent mobile identity fraud. However, the mandate has sparked a wave of criticism from privacy advocates and political opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who argue the move opens the door to state surveillance across the country’s 730 million smartphones.

Manufacturers have also been told to push the app to devices already in the supply chain through software updates, a requirement that Reuters first reported earlier this week. India’s telecom ministry later confirmed the plan, describing it as a safeguard against “serious endangerment” to national cyber security.

Two sources familiar with Apple’s stance told Reuters that the company will tell New Delhi it cannot comply because such requirements conflict with its global privacy and software policies. They said Apple does not accept preload mandates in any market. One of the sources described the directive as excessive, adding, “Its not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barreled gun.”

Apple has not officially commented on the matter yet.

The pushback comes at a sensitive moment for the company, which is currently fighting a separate case involving India’s competition regulator. Apple has argued that the nation’s antitrust penalty law could expose it to fines of up to $38 billion.

According to a second source, Apple does not plan to challenge the Sanchar Saathi mandate in court but will instead tell the government privately that it cannot implement the order due to the security risks it introduces. Apple “can’t do this. Period,” the person said.

Samsung, meanwhile, is still reviewing the directive, according to Reuters' another industry figure. The company has not yet issued a public response.

Opposition leaders have seized on the controversy. Congress Party leader KC Venugopal wrote on X that “Big Brother cannot watch us,” calling for the order to be withdrawn.

Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT Direction is beyond unconstitutional.



The Right to Privacy is an intrinsic part of the fundamental right to life and liberty, enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.



A pre-loaded government app that cannot be uninstalled is a… pic.twitter.com/kx33c7fmda — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 1, 2025

While Apple maintains strict control over its App Store and the iOS ecosystem, Android manufacturers have more flexibility to customise their software, which may influence how quickly other brands respond to the mandate.

Defending its decision, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "If you don't want Sanchar Sathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not, is upto the user."