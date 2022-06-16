Apple returns with a new format of Apple Camp, a two-hour format for families

Apple is back once again with Apple Camp, a free program that is available at all Apple store locations in the world. The program will run from June 21 through August 31 and is all set to conduct its 20th edition this year.

This year, a new two-hour format will be introduced for families, giving them a chance to create their digital comic book revolving around conserving and protecting the planet. Apple Camp is a program designed for children between the ages of 8 to 12 to use alongside their parents and guardians.

The sessions conducted at Apple Camp will take place in the stores and outdoors, giving the participants a chance to learn from Apple experts and one another. The company has also developed a new downloadable Camp Field Guide with its in-store programming. Twenty interactive iPad games inspire creativity, education, and learning in children and families worldwide.

Apple Camp organisers will add a new activity this year, called Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. After forming a storyline, participants will move outdoors, explore, and find inspiration to add to their comic book. Participants will use the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to create their own stories to take photos. They will also add drawings, speech bubbles, and stickers.

We’re celebrating the 20th year of Apple Camp with a focus on the environment. We’re excited to welcome parents and kids to a summer filled with exploration and creative storytelling with iPad, led by our talented teams at stores around the world. https://t.co/5HPgnaRfQE

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 16, 2022

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said in a statement, “We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp, this special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again.”