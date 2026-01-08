Apple risks $38 billion fine as India upholds antitrust penalty law: All details

India is standing firm with the new "Global Turnover" rule that allows the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to calculate penalties based on a company's global revenue instead of its Indian revenue. According to a Reuters report, CCI said in the Delhi court hearing that this law will prevent tech giants from treating antitrust fines as a mere "cost of doing business."

The new rule will put Apple at risk of paying approximately $38 billion in fines to India, which is 10% of the company’s total global turnover. Back in November, Apple requested the New Delhi court to overturn the 2024 law. The company also filed a 545-page petition calling the move “grossly disproportionate” or “unconstitutional.”

A Reuters report has quoted a CCI statement saying, “This approach ensures that penalties retain real deterrent value in complex, digital and cross-border markets, rather than becoming nominal or easily absorbable for large multinational players.” However, this law will have a global impact since it will not only affect Apple, but also other tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Pernod Ricard, and Publicis, who are facing antitrust scrutiny in the country.

Now, the Delhi High Court will hold the next hearing on January 27, 2026. Until the court reaches a decision, CCI has reportedly asked Apple to submit the company's verified financial records from the past three years. This will help the regulators calculate potential penalties and get detailed information on its finances.

Apple has also accused the regulatory body of imposing these new laws illegally and retrospectively. However, the CCI denied these claims, stating, “Clarificatory provisions operate retrospectively as they explain the true intent of the legislature.”