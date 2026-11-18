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Apple says outage was caused by internal update

According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple said the disruption was linked to an internal update. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company said, “Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Apple also clarified that the problems did not stem from a cyberattack. However, it has not shared further details about the update or the technical issue behind the widespread disruption.

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What did Apple's outage affect?

The outage extended beyond consumer-facing services. According to Bloomberg, several internal systems were affected, including AppleWeb, the company's employee portal, AppleConnect, its internal sign-in system, and VPN access used by remote workers.

Employees reportedly struggled to download internal software builds, access company calendars and book conference rooms. Even Apple's internal website for tracking service outages went down. Several employees were unable to access systems requiring their Apple credentials for hours.

Apple Stores worldwide also faced disruptions to sales, repairs and customer service. On the consumer side, the problems affected access to iCloud and the ability to sign up for AppleCare directly from devices. Services for schools and businesses were also impacted.

The outage follows other technology disruptions reported in recent days. Microsoft data-centre issue affecting Outlook, Teams and Copilot, an FAA equipment failure that grounded flights for more than four hours, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase and an outage affecting an NSA classified network.

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However, there is no evidence that these incidents were connected.