Apple says it’s an “exciting week” for launches: M6 MacBook Pro, iMac could be next

MUST READ | Apple unveils iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro chip and IP67 rating: All details
Apple’s new iPad mini kicks off product announcements
In his post on X, Joswiak described the week as an exciting one and highlighted the newly announced iPad mini. Apple says the tablet brings its A20 Pro chip, an OLED display, a thinner and lighter design, splash resistant, Siri AI inside and improved audio. Joswiak described it as the biggest update ever for the iPad mini.
DON'T MISS | Apple rolls out iOS 27.2 update: Smarter Siri AI, new Messages features and more
The announcement comes ahead of Apple’s “Pro and Tell” media event scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The company has invited media members to an in-person experience in Los Angeles.
M6 MacBook Pro, iMac and touchscreen MacBook Pro expected
According to Gurman’s post on X, Apple could announce updated iMac and MacBook Pro models powered by the M6 chip on October 27. A redesigned MacBook Pro with a touchscreen could then be announced on October 28.
Apple has not confirmed these potential launches or shared specifications for the anticipated Mac updates. The reported timeline suggests the company could spread its announcements across several days rather than unveil every product at a single event. Apple has used a similar approach before, announcing products over multiple days ahead of a Wednesday media event.
For now, Apple has launched the new iPad mini. Those waiting for an updated MacBook Pro or iMac will have to wait to see whether Apple includes the reported launches in this week’s plans.