Apple set to drop three big announcements before March 2026 ends: All details

This month, Apple made some crucial announcements with the launch of its latest-generation products across categories, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. From M5 Max and Pro chips to a new MacBook Neo, this month is packed with Apple products. However, as we enter the last week, the tech giant is expected to make additional major announcements before March 2026 ends.

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The announcements could potentially span across major software updates, its upcoming developer’s event announcement and more that could set the tone for the year. Here are three major Apple announcements you could expect this week:

iOS 26.4 rollout

Apple has already released the “Release Candidate” for iOS 26.4 update, revealing all features and updates expected to drop. Now, based on the previous year’s trends, the software update is expected to launch this week, between March 23 and March 25. The iOS 26.4 update will be coming to devices across Apple products, including iPad, Mac, TV, Vision Pro, and watch.

The update will bring eight new emojis, Mac to get the compact tabs option in Safari, and TV is said to come with the Genius Browse feature.

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iOS 27, WWDC 2026 announcement

Apple is expected to reveal the dates for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. Following the pattern from previous years, the event will likely take place in June 2026 and is anticipated to showcase the next generation of Apple software, including iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, as well as updates on other products.

Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri

With iOS 26.4 releasing this week, Apple may also release the first beta for iOS 26.5, which may consist of anticipated Gemini-powered Siri and new Apple Intelligence features. Media reports suggest that some Gemini-powered features will come with iOS 27, but iOS 26.5 beta could launch on March 30 with some initial updates.

Apart from these major expected announcements from Apple, the AirPods Max 2 will be available to pre-order from March 25, with sales expected to start early in April.