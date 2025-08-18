Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Apple signs 10-year lease for new Bengaluru office, to pay ₹1,000 crores in rent

Apple signs 10-year lease for new Bengaluru office, to pay ₹1,000 crores in rent

Apple has leased 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for 10 years. The iPhone maker will pay over ₹1,000 crores in rent, parking, and maintenance charges during this period.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025 4:52 PM IST
Apple signs 10-year lease for new Bengaluru office, to pay ₹1,000 crores in rentApple logo

Apple has leased about 2.7 lakh square feet of office space in Bangalore for a period of 10 years, with a starting monthly rent of ₹6.3 crore, according to data analytics firm Propstack.

Apple is currently the largest exporter of mobile phones from India, shipping iPhones worth nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25.

Advertisement

The company has taken multiple floors, along with car parking space, on lease from real estate developer Embassy Group.

As per Propstack, which reviewed the registration documents for the deal, Apple is expected to spend more than ₹1,000 crore over 10 years on rent, parking, and maintenance charges.

When contacted, Apple declined to comment on the transaction.

The lease, effective from April 3, 2025, has been signed for a duration of 120 months.

The development comes even as US President Donald Trump has criticised the company for expanding its operations in India.

According to the documents, the starting rent is ₹235 per square foot per month, with a deposit of ₹31.57 crore. The agreement includes an annual rent escalation of 4.5%, taking the total outlay to more than ₹1,000 crore over the lease period.

Advertisement

Apple has leased nine floors in Embassy Zenith, covering the 5th to the 13th floors.

The iPhone maker already operates several engineering teams across Bangalore and Hyderabad.

(with inputs from PTI)

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 18, 2025 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today