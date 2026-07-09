Apple signs $30 billion Broadcom deal in biggest US manufacturing push

Apple on Wednesday announced a multi-year agreement with chipmaker Broadcom that is expected to be worth more than $30 billion, calling it the company’s biggest manufacturing commitment in the US so far. Broadcom shares rose nearly 5% after the announcement.

The agreement is expected to result in the production of more than 15 billion chips in the US. It also includes a $1.5 billion expansion of Broadcom’s facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Apple did not specify when the additional capacity would become operational.

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Apple's broader manufacturing push in US

Broadcom has been a long-time supplier of connectivity components to Apple, but the new deal expands their partnership in US-made custom silicon. Apple said Broadcom will manufacture wireless components for cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks connectivity.

Apple said the agreement is the largest part of its $600 billion, four-year investment plan for the US, which it announced in 2025. It is also the biggest commitment to date under the company’s American Manufacturing Program, which was launched to boost domestic production across its supply chain.

Long-term supply agreements

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Broadcom highted that ithad signed new long-term agreements with Apple to develop and supply custom ASIC silicon products for Apple devices till 2031.

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CEO Tim Cook said that the agreement marks another step in the company’s efforts to invest in manufacturing in the US, an area that has also received attention from the Trump administration.

“Apple has been working with the Administration and businesses across the US to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today’s announcement advances those efforts,” the company said in its release.

Cook further said the components built in Fort Collins could help reach the expected performance and connectivity fot Apple customers. He also thanked President Donald Trump supporiting the project.