Apple Stores to get a major makeover: New Genius Bars, pickup areas, more coming soon

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Apple Store redesign: What to expect

Reportedly, Apple wants to redesign its retail stores across nations, bringing a more modern and customer-focused experience. The company wants to make technical support and customer service more visible with bigger Genius Bars. It may also redesign the Avenues, the product-display areas that run along the walls of many Apple Stores.

Apple may also bring dedicated pickup zones into wooden Avenue sections for customers collecting online orders. This section may include dedicated drawers and a table where employees can hand over products.

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Today at Apple may also be revamped with dedicated storage for equipment, a permanent instructor table, and seating for customers. However, Apple could remove one crucial design element of the Apple Store, which is the Video walls, as they may be used for the Genius Bar.

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The Genius Bar is set to get a traditional look that may include wood finishes and counters at different heights, making them more accessible to customers. There would also be storage and product images behind Apple employees. “The design resembles the Genius Bars of the past but with an all-wood look. There will be two counter heights for accessibility, while the wall behind the bar will include storage drawers and large posters highlighting new products,” Mark Gurman said in the report.

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As far as India's retail stores are concerned, Apple has just started expanding its retail presence in the country. After opening six stores across major cities, including Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the company is anticipated to open more stores. Previous reports suggest that Apple’s next retail stop is expected to be Hyderabad as several store hiring posts were seen on Apple’s careers page.