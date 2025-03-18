Apple supplier Foxconn to start AirPods production in Hyderabad for export market: Report

Apple is gearing up to manufacture AirPods in India, with Foxconn set to begin production at its Hyderabad facility from April, according to a report from PTI citing industry sources. However, the production will be limited to exports for the time being.

This move comes as part of Apple’s broader strategy to shift more of its manufacturing outside China, following global trade tensions and the company’s increased focus on India as a key production hub.

Currently, Apple assembles several iPhone models in India, including all variants of the iPhone 16 series. With AirPods set to follow, they will become the second major Apple product manufactured in the country. “It will begin from April but it will be only for exports as of now,” an industry source told PTI.

Foxconn had previously committed $400 million (₹3,325 crore) to its Hyderabad plant for AirPods production, further cementing India’s role in Apple’s global supply chain.

Apple has been gradually shifting production away from China due to escalating geopolitical tensions and US trade policies under President Donald Trump, which have led to reciprocal tariffs affecting global supply chains.

The company already assembles iPhones in India through Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics, with several previous models including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, also produced domestically.

The move to manufacture AirPods in India comes as Apple seeks to diversify its operations while meeting global demand for its popular TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones, a market it continues to dominate.

Apple’s AirPods lead the global TWS market, holding a 23.1% market share as of last year, according to Canalys. This is nearly three times higher than Samsung, which ranked second with an 8.5% market share.

While the Hyderabad production line is currently focused on exports, it raises speculation about Apple eventually manufacturing AirPods for the Indian market as well which could reduce import costs and boost local availability.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning a $500 billion investment in the US, as speculation grows about potential production adjustments following trade policy shifts.