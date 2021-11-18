Apple takes a U-turn on ‘Right to Repair’

Taking a U-turn on the ‘Right to Repair', Apple has finally reversed its restrictive repair policy and will make parts and repair manuals available to the general public for independent repair. Apple has been fighting and lobbying against 'Right to Repair’ that has been the focus subject not just in Europe and America but has gained traction across the globe.



With most manufacturers, the current, existing practice prevent consumers from fixing their own products. Such restrictions often raise costs for consumers and create unnecessary electronic waste in landfills when products can't be repaired.



Addressing this major pain point where manufacturers' policies make it extremely difficult and expensive for device owners to repair their products, the USA Federal Trade Commission body had unanimously voted in favour to speed up law enforcement against repair restrictions in July this year. And On July 9, US President Joe Biden had signed an executive order asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to establish rules to allow consumers to repair their electronic devices under their conditions.



While initially all major tech giants including Microsoft, Google and Apple opposed the ‘Right to Repair’, Microsoft became the first major tech firm in October to give in to the movement. Apple has only given up to the mounting pressure closer to the deadline, when advocates are likely to take this to the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Under the Self Service Repair announced by Apple, it will make genuine parts and tools available to customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs, starting early next year in the US and expanding it to additional countries throughout 2022. “Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer in a statement. The program will be available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups to start with, and will be extended to Mac computers featuring M1 chips.



The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year. Apple explains that in order to ensure safe repairs, it’s important that the customer first reviews the repair manual. Then the customer can place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. Apple will reward customers who return their used parts for recycling with credits toward their purchases. Apple’s Self Service Repair Online Store will have more than 200 individual parts and tools.



Apple giving up in favour of independent repairs is a big win for 'Right to Repair’ but it’s just the beginning.

