Apple teases ‘Something big is coming’ for Apple Fitness+ in 2026

Apple has teased bringing exciting features to Apple Fitness+ in 2026. The Cupertino-based tech giant has shared an Instagram post from its Apple Fitness+ handle, revealing that “Something big” is coming very soon. While the teaser did not reveal what features we can expect, there are rumours surrounding the AI-powered Health+ service. Hence, the teaser has sparked fresh speculation about Apple’s plans on how Apple plans to refine its fitness and health ecosystem.

Apple Fitness+ in 2026

As per Apple Fitness+'s Instagram reel post, several individuals were seen holding a newspaper which was named “Apple Fitness+ Times,” with the front page flaunting a big headline saying, “something big is coming to Apple Fitness+.” Therefore, Apple may announce some new features in its fitness program to help users achieve their goals for the year.

On the other hand, the Health+ service is also reportedly underway. This upgrade is expected to use AI to provide users with tailored services, fitness tips, wellness suggestions, or coaching based on users’ data. We expect that it will be supported by advanced Siri powered by a large language model (LLM). However, the update is not expected to be rolled out until iOS 26.4.

Now we will have to wait until the official announcement to confirm what Apple has planned for its Fitness+ upgrade. Apple Fitness+ recently made its debut in India on December 15, 2025, offering several workout types, meditations, and custom plans to users on a subscription basis. In India, the service is priced at Rs 149 per month and Rs 999 per year.

