Apple temporarily shuts operations and stores in UAE amid middle east tensions

As the Middle East conflict escalates, Apple announced the temporary closure of its operations in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend. Reportedly, the tech giant has shut corporate offices and five retail stores across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain. This temporary closure has reportedly started from February 28, as a precautionary measure.

Apple stated that operations, including corporate and stores, will remain closed until at least March 3, 2026. This decision comes after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced new advisory amid the tension escalating in the Middle East with recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The government authority said, “private sector establishments in the country take the necessary measures to avoid the presence of workers in open areas, with the exception of vital and essential roles that require physical attendance, and to implement remote working arrangements wherever possible.”

This advisory is said to be followed from March 1 to March 3. Therefore, employees are reported to adopt remote work until the situation settles.

Apple stores closed in UAE

1. Apple Store, The Galleria Al Maryah Island

2. Apple Store, Yas Mall at Yas Island

3. Apple Store, Al Jimi Mall

4. Apple Store, Mall of the Emirates

5. Apple Store, The Dubai Mall

While the government has provided a tentative date for precautions, it will likely be extended depending on how the regional situation evolves over the days. Now, the private sector is advised to wait until confirmation of normal working conditions.