Apple to reportedly launch new iPad Pro models tonight: Here's what to expect

Apple will be launching the new iPad Pro today. The American tech giant will most likely skip a fancy launch event for the new iPad Pros. The timing of the launch is still unclear but most likely it is expected to happen in the later hours tonight for readers in India. The new iPad Pro models will be featuring the M2 chipset, which made its debut with the new MacBook Air, earlier this year. The iPad Pro launch details have been specified by popular tipster and Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. He also shared some details about the upcoming iPads earlier last week.

The new Apple iPad Pro line-up will consist of the 11-inch and another 12.9-inch version, according to Gurman. The new iPad Pro models were spotted with codenames J617 and J620. The update to the Pro line-up of iPads will be coming almost 18 months after the launch of the previous models. Gurman claims that the mild changes won’t warrant a dedicated event for the new iPad Pro models. In fact, the company might introduce the new tablets by just sending out a release.

In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. https://t.co/moc5PU8hLk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 17, 2022

In terms of changes, the most notable of them all is the processing power. The iPad Pro will come with the M2 chipset. This chip will offer around a 20 percent boost in terms of overall performance. However, in terms of aesthetics, we might continue to see the same design language. Apple might introduce new colour schemes to distinguish the new models.



