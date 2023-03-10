Apple to launch new standalone application this month for classical music lovers

Apple has recently announced the launch of Apple Music Classical, a standalone app that focuses on classical music. It is set to be released on March 28. Initially aiming for a 2021 release, the company missed its target due to unforeseen circumstances. However, after acquiring the music service Primephonic, the company continued to work on the app, which is now almost ready for launch.

Unlike other music apps, Apple Music Classical will be available as a standalone release in the App Store, rather than being bundled natively into iOS. With a standard Apple Music subscription, users will have access to the app, which offers "hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features, and much more."

Classical music has always been a strong use case for spatial audio, providing a greater sense of presence in recordings. As such, Apple Music Classical will offer thousands of spatial audio recordings and stream at up to 192 kHz/24-bit hi-res lossless audio. The app will also provide thorough and accurate classical metadata, making it easy to search for specific recordings instantly.

While Apple Music Classical is exclusive to iOS at launch, an Android version is currently in development and will be available soon. The app will support iOS 15.4 and newer and be available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, except in China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, which will be added later.

It's worth noting that there won't be a native iPad version of the app, and Apple Music Classical will not include offline downloads at launch. However, with the app's focus on classical music, it could help differentiate Apple Music from its competitors, such as Spotify.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee