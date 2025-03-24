Apple to roll out lossless audio and ultra-low latency features for AirPods Max

Apple is about to give its premium headphones, the AirPods Max, a substantial audio upgrade with the introduction of lossless audio and ultra-low latency features. The new capabilities, which will arrive through a software update next month, are designed to enhance the listening experience across music, gaming, and even music production.

The free firmware update, expected to roll out in April alongside iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, aims to deliver what Apple describes as the “ultimate listening experience.” This enhancement is accessible via a USB-C cable connection and promises a new level of clarity and performance for users across various applications.

With the upcoming update, AirPods Max will support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, preserving the integrity of original recordings and offering a near-studio experience for audiophiles. Personalised Spatial Audio will also benefit from this upgrade, allowing listeners to enjoy over 100 million songs in lossless audio via Apple Music with a more immersive and accurate sound profile.

According to Apple, “Lossless audio also extends to Personalised Spatial Audio to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience.”

Apple is also targeting music professionals with this upgrade. The AirPods Max will be the only headphones enabling musicians to create and mix in Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking when using the USB-C cable. This feature aims to enhance workflows in Logic Pro and other music creation apps, allowing artists to produce high-quality audio with minimal latency.

“By delivering lossless, high-resolution digital audio with low latency, artists can seamlessly record and mix with AirPods Max without compromising fidelity,” Apple stated.

Beyond music production, Apple is pitching the new features as a win for gamers and livestreamers. The ultra-low latency audio will reportedly bring response times on par with built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone, offering a smoother, more immersive experience with virtually no lag.

The software update will be available as a free firmware upgrade for AirPods Max with USB-C. Apple’s premium headphones, come in five colours midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange. They are priced at INR 59,900 and can be purchased from apple.com/in/store, the Apple Store app, and Apple Authorised Resellers.