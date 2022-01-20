Apple TV's 'WeCrashed' chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork

Apple has released the teaser of its new original show WeCrashed starring Academy Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. This limited series Apple original will premier globally on March 18 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. This will be followed by an episode each week on Fridays till April 22.

WeCrashed is inspired by actual events - the rise and fall of WeWork. WeWork grew from a single coworking space to become a global brand worth $47billion in less than 10 years, but soon after its value plummeted. The company called off its initial public offering in September 2019 following revelations about “erratic management and personal enrichment of its now-disgraced co-founder Adam Neumann”.

Neumann resigned soon after and the company was bailed out by SoftBank.

The story of WeCrashed is based on the Wondery podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and also stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

WeCrashed has been created by Eisenberg and Crevello who are also its co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. The series has been directed by John Requa and Glen Ficarra. Requa and Ficarra are also executive producers alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook are executive producers through their Paradox production company along with Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart from Wondery.

