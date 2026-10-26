Apple unveils iPad mini with OLED display, A20 Pro chip and IP67 rating: All details

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Display and design

The new iPad mini features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, compared with the 8.3-inch screen on its predecessor. Apple has reduced the bezels by 24% to accommodate the larger panel while retaining the previous generation's overall footprint.

The display supports the P3 wide colour gamut, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It can also dim to one nit for reading in low-light conditions. A nano-texture option reduces glare in brightly lit environments.

Measuring 5.4mm in thickness, the tablet comes in midnight and starlight finishes. Its IP67 rating means it has been tested to withstand immersion in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes under controlled laboratory conditions. Apple cautions that resistance can decrease with normal wear and tear.

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Specifications and features

The tablet runs iPadOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence features, including the next generation of Siri AI. Siri can use personal context and on-screen information to help you find information and complete tasks. Availability varies by language and region.

For video calls, the 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera sits along the landscape edge. The 12-megapixel rear camera supports Smart HDR 4 and 4K video recording at up to 60fps. An Adaptive True Tone flash improves photos and document scanning.

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Apple has also introduced an Acoustic Display system that uses specially designed woofers and custom tweeters to deliver fuller bass and clearer high frequencies. For note-taking, sketching and creative tasks, the tablet supports Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), both sold separately. The new Smart Folio accessory offers adjustable viewing angles.

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Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread through Apple's N1 networking chip. Cellular variants feature the C2 modem, eSIM support and up to 50% faster cellular data speeds than the previous generation, according to Apple.

Performance and battery

The iPad mini is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. Apple claims up to 4.5 times faster AI performance, 2.7 times faster graphics performance, and 60% faster multithreaded CPU performance than the previous generation.

The processor is designed to handle graphics-intensive games, creative applications and on-device AI workloads. The 512GB configuration features a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple says doubles the processing power of the previous generation's Neural Engine.

Apple has not disclosed the battery capacity or exact battery life in its announcement, although it lists fast-charging support among the upgrades.

Price and availability

In India, the iPad mini starts at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹1,00,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Education pricing starts at ₹76,900. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Pre-orders open on October 28 through Apple's website and the Apple Store app, with availability at Apple Store locations and authorised resellers beginning November 6. The new Smart Folio costs ₹8,500, while the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) are priced at ₹11,900 and ₹7,900, respectively.