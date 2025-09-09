Apple unveils iPhone 17 with 48MP dual cameras, tougher Ceramic Shield 2 and A19 chip

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 17, marking a major step forward in performance, durability, and camera technology. The new device features a redesigned selfie system, upgraded 48MP cameras, a brighter ProMotion display, and the new A19 chip for on-device AI and gaming power.

For the first time, iPhone introduces Center Stage for photos and videos with a square 18MP front sensor. It delivers a wider field of view, stabilised 4K HDR video, and AI-assisted auto-adjustments for group selfies. Users can also shoot with both front and rear cameras simultaneously using Dual Capture.

On the back, Apple has upgraded every lens to 48MP. The main camera offers optical-quality 2x telephoto, while a new ultra-wide lens provides 4x the resolution of its predecessor for macro and expansive shots. Photographic Styles now include a Bright mode to enhance skin tones and colours.

The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display now supports ProMotion with adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, Always-On mode, and peak outdoor brightness of 3000 nits, the highest ever on iPhone. Apple has also introduced Ceramic Shield 2, claiming three times better scratch resistance and reduced glare. The slimmer borders and contoured edges add to the refreshed design.

Built on third-generation 3nm technology, the A19 chip is 1.5x faster than A15 and over 2x faster in graphics performance. With AI acceleration built into each GPU core, it enables on-device Apple Intelligence and advanced gaming. Apple says battery life now reaches up to 30 hours of video playback, while the new Adaptive Power Mode helps extend usage intelligently. Charging reaches 50 percent in 20 minutes with the new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter.

Running on iOS 26, the iPhone 17 brings features such as Live Translation across Messages and FaceTime, enhanced screenshot actions, new call screening tools, and the Liquid Glass design for a refreshed look. Apple Intelligence also supports private, on-device generative AI for apps and productivity.

The iPhone 17 will be available with new MagSafe clear and silicone cases, plus a crossbody strap made of 100 percent recycled yarns in ten colours. Apple highlighted that the phone uses 30 percent recycled content, including 85 percent recycled aluminium and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery, and is manufactured with 35 percent renewable electricity.

The iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, mist blue, sage, white, and black. Storage options start at 256GB with a 512GB option also available. Prices in India start at ₹82,900, with preorders opening September 12 and availability from September 19.