Apple unveils Studio Display and Studio Display XDR with new 120Hz display and medical imaging support

On March 3, Apple launched four new products: MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, MacBook Air with M5 chip, and two new Mac displays, Studio Display and Studio Display XDR. These new display models are designed for everyday users and professional creatives as it offers “the world’s best pro display,” according to Apple’s press note.

Highlighting the Sutido Display XDR, John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said, “Studio Display XDR is a huge leap forward for XDR technology, with a mini-LED backlight, 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, advanced colour accuracy, and a 120Hz refresh rate, transforming workflows like filmmaking, design and print, and 3D animation. It's by far the world's best pro display.”

Studio Display XDR: Specs and features

The Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR panel with a 5120 × 2880 resolution. It uses a mini-LED backlighting system with 2,304 local dimming zones, up to 2000nits of peak HDR brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync between 47Hz and 120Hz.

It also supports both P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts from a single preset. For the first time in Apple displays, the Studio Display XDR introduces DICOM medical imaging support, allowing radiologists to view diagnostic images directly on the display.

It also features a 12MP Centre Stage camera and immersive six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio. Lastly, it offers two Thunderbolt 5 connections.

Studio Display: Specs and features

The new Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display that offers 14 million pixels, up to 600 nits of brightness, and P3 wide colour.

It includes a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support, a studio-quality three-microphone array, and a six-speaker sound system with four force-cancelling woofers.

Similar to the XDR model, it also comes with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. Lastly, the display also offers up to 96W of charging power.

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR price in India

The Studio Display starts at Rs 1,89,900, and the Studio Display XDR starts at Rs 3,99,900. The display comes with support for Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse.

Pre-order for the MacBook Air starts from March 4 on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. The sale goes live on March 11.