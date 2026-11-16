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Apple wants a thinner iPhone Duo 2, but Face ID and Action Button upgrades pose challenges: Report

Apple wants a thinner iPhone Duo 2, but Face ID and Action Button upgrades pose challenges: Report

Apple is preparing another upgrade for its foldable smartphone, but bringing its signature facial recognition technology to the device is proving difficult. The challenge could delay a key feature.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Apple wants a thinner iPhone Duo 2, but Face ID and Action Button upgrades pose challenges: ReportApple is working to bring Face ID and Action Button features to its next-generation foldable iPhone. (Photo: Apple)

Apple’s first foldable iPhone has brought a new form factor to its smartphone lineup, but the company is already working on improvements for its successor. The iPhone Duo 2 is expected to address some of the features missing from the first model, including Apple’s familiar facial recognition technology. However, getting Face ID to work on a foldable display is proving to be a challenge for the company.

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Apple has reportedly built prototypes of the next-generation device with the technology, but engineers are still working on its integration. With the hardware development timeline approaching an important deadline, there is a possibility that the upgrade may not make it to the final product.

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Apple iPhone Duo 2 - Face ID may miss the launch

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, Apple has already developed iPhone Duo 2 prototypes featuring Face ID. Engineers are working to integrate the facial recognition system into the phone’s outer display, which users can access without unfolding the device.

Face ID is reportedly Apple’s top priority for its upcoming foldable. However, the technology is not ready yet, and the company is running out of time to finalise the hardware. Gurman has not confirmed whether the feature will make it to the iPhone Duo 2. If Apple misses the deadline, Face ID could instead arrive with the iPhone Duo 3, expected in 2028.

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The first-generation iPhone Duo currently relies on Touch ID, integrated into its side button, for fingerprint authentication.

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Action Button, telephoto camera also on Apple’s list

Face ID is not the only feature Apple wants to introduce. According to Gurman, the Action Button is another priority for future iPhone Duo models. However, Apple could take a different approach by adding its functionality to Camera Control. This could allow you to remap the button’s press-and-hold action, which currently activates Siri in Camera, to open an app of their choice.

Apple is also looking at adding a telephoto camera and making future foldable models thinner and lighter. These are broader goals for the next couple of generations and are not confirmed upgrades for the iPhone Duo 2. Apple has not officially confirmed these development plans.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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