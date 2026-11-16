Apple wants a thinner iPhone Duo 2, but Face ID and Action Button upgrades pose challenges: Report

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Apple iPhone Duo 2 - Face ID may miss the launch

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, Apple has already developed iPhone Duo 2 prototypes featuring Face ID. Engineers are working to integrate the facial recognition system into the phone’s outer display, which users can access without unfolding the device.

Face ID is reportedly Apple’s top priority for its upcoming foldable. However, the technology is not ready yet, and the company is running out of time to finalise the hardware. Gurman has not confirmed whether the feature will make it to the iPhone Duo 2. If Apple misses the deadline, Face ID could instead arrive with the iPhone Duo 3, expected in 2028.

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The first-generation iPhone Duo currently relies on Touch ID, integrated into its side button, for fingerprint authentication.

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Action Button, telephoto camera also on Apple’s list

Face ID is not the only feature Apple wants to introduce. According to Gurman, the Action Button is another priority for future iPhone Duo models. However, Apple could take a different approach by adding its functionality to Camera Control. This could allow you to remap the button’s press-and-hold action, which currently activates Siri in Camera, to open an app of their choice.

Apple is also looking at adding a telephoto camera and making future foldable models thinner and lighter. These are broader goals for the next couple of generations and are not confirmed upgrades for the iPhone Duo 2. Apple has not officially confirmed these development plans.