Apple Watch and Fitness+ double down on long-term fitness habits for 2026

Apple is positioning the Apple Watch as a year-round fitness and health companion, backed by fresh research and a wave of new Apple Fitness+ programmes launching this month. The focus is clear: helping users stick to their fitness goals well after the initial New Year motivation fades.

New findings from the Apple Heart and Movement Study suggest that Apple Watch users do not just start strong in January but are more likely to maintain higher exercise levels into the following months. Alongside this, Apple is expanding Fitness+ with new structured training programmes, music-led workouts, and fresh Time to Walk episodes featuring well-known personalities.

Apple Watch users show stronger exercise consistency

According to a new analysis of data from around 100,000 participants in the Apple Heart and Movement Study, Apple Watch users tend to increase their exercise minutes in January and sustain those levels well into the year. The study analysed four years of Activity data from participants who consistently wore an Apple Watch.

After a typical dip in activity during November and December, daily exercise minutes rose sharply in January. More than 60 percent of users increased their daily exercise by over 10 percent in the first two weeks of the month compared to their December average. Nearly 80 percent of those users maintained higher activity levels through the second half of January, while 90 percent continued through February and March.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the American Heart Association and included more than 250,000 participants across the United States.

Challenges and limited-edition awards for January

To keep motivation high, Apple is rolling out a Ring in the New Year limited-edition award. Apple Watch users can earn it by closing all three Activity rings for seven consecutive days in January.

For the first time, Apple Watch users can also join a dedicated “Quit Quitting” challenge within the Strava app. Participants who log 12 workouts during January will earn a special Apple Watch badge in Strava, reinforcing Apple’s growing integration with third-party fitness platforms.

New multi-week Fitness+ programmes launch in January

Starting January 5, Apple Fitness+ is introducing four new multi-week workout programmes designed to remove uncertainty from training routines.

The Make Your Fitness Comeback programme targets users returning to exercise, offering a four-week plan with short Strength, HIIT, and Yoga sessions. Build a Yoga Habit in 4 Weeks focuses on flexibility, stress reduction, and strength with two 10-minute yoga flows each week.

For those looking to increase intensity, the Back-to-Back Strength and HIIT programme combines both workout styles into continuous 20-minute sessions, three times a week for three weeks. Strength Basics in 3 Weeks, launching January 12, is aimed at beginners or those restarting strength training, with a focus on technique and confidence.

Fitness+ is currently available in 48 countries and regions including India, with workouts accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Music-led workouts and new Time to Walk guests

The Artist Spotlight series on Fitness+ is also expanding, with new workouts featuring music from KAROL G. From February 2, additional sessions will spotlight Bad Bunny, timed with his Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show appearance.

The Time to Walk audio series continues with new episodes featuring actor and producer Penn Badgley, Spice Girls member Mel B, and actor Michelle Monaghan later this year. Each episode blends personal stories, photos, and music designed to make walking more engaging.

A broader fitness and health ecosystem

Apple continues to emphasise the Apple Watch as a central hub for fitness and health tracking. Users can monitor workouts using AI and machine learning-driven metrics, track trends like cardio fitness and training load, and access insights across sleep, heart health, and more. Third-party apps such as Strava, Runna, Golfshot, and 18Birdies further extend the experience.

The current Apple Watch lineup includes the Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3, covering a range of price points and use cases from everyday fitness to extreme sports. In India, pricing starts at Rs 25,900 for the Apple Watch SE 3, Rs 46,900 for the Series 11, and Rs 89,900 for the Ultra 3.

Apple Fitness+ is priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year. New subscribers may be eligible for free trial periods when purchasing select Apple devices.