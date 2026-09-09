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Apple Watch SE 3 disappears from store: Is the SE 4 coming at September 9 event?

Apple Watch SE 3 disappears from store: Is the SE 4 coming at September 9 event?

Apple’s sudden stock change comes just before its annual event, raising questions about whether the affordable smartwatch could make an unexpected return with a new generation tonight in a surprise.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 12:07 PM IST
Apple Watch SE 3 disappears from store: Is the SE 4 coming at September 9 event?Apple Watch SE 3 becomes unavailable ahead of Apple’s September event, sparking SE 4 speculation.(Representative image)

Apple Watch SE 3 has become unavailable on Apple’s store in the US and other countries, just hours before its September 9 launch event. The stock status has raised speculation that Apple could introduce an Apple Watch SE 4 alongside iPhones and Apple Watches.

Must Read: Apple Event 2026: How to watch live in India, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra, and more to debut

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However, the SE line has never received back-to-back annual updates, making a fourth-generation model unexpected. The original Apple Watch SE debuted in September 2020, followed by SE 2 in September 2022 and SE 3 in September 2025. The reason for the unavailability remains unknown, leaving open the possibility of either a temporary issue or a surprise announcement.

Apple Watch SE 3 suddenly unavailable

Nearly all configurations of the Apple Watch SE 3 are showing as “unavailable” on Apple’s online store in the US and other countries checked by MacRumors. The reason for the sudden change is not known.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro colours allegedly surfaced hours before Apple event on September 9

The timing is notable because Apple is holding an event on September 9 to announce new iPhones and Apple Watches. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time or 10:30 p.m. IST in India.

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Is Apple Watch SE 4 coming?

The SE 3’s disappearance raises the possibility that Apple could surprise users with an SE 4 at the event. However, such a launch would go against the company’s established pattern. None of the generations was launched in consecutive years.

MacRumors notes that an Apple Watch SE 4 was not expected at the event. Whether the current unavailability is simply temporary or points to an unexpected announcement should become clear when Apple takes the stage tonight.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 12:07 PM IST
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