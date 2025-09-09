Apple Watch Series 11 with sleep score, 24-hour battery and scratch-resistant display unveiled

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 11, introducing a thinner and more comfortable design while packing in a stronger display, 24-hour battery life, and advanced health tools. The new model also brings 5G connectivity, expanded fitness features, and new finishes in both aluminium and titanium.

The Apple Watch Series 11 now offers up to 24 hours of battery life, supported by fast charging that delivers eight hours of use in just 15 minutes. Its new Ion-X glass, used on aluminium models, is twice as scratch-resistant as before, thanks to a ceramic coating that bonds at the atomic level. Titanium models continue to feature sapphire crystal for maximum durability.

“With a powerful new sleep score, plus longer battery life, a more scratch-resistant glass display, and 5G cellular, all in a thin and comfortable design users love, Apple Watch Series 11 is an indispensable companion that supports users’ health, fitness, safety, and connectivity throughout the day and night,” said Stan Ng, Apple’s vice president of Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing.

A key highlight is sleep score, which uses data such as heart rate, oxygen levels, respiratory rate, and bedtime consistency to generate an easy-to-understand score each morning. Users can track trends over time in the Health app on iPhone, or access real-time updates through complications and widgets.

This feature joins Apple Watch’s existing health suite, which already includes ECG, Blood Oxygen, irregular rhythm alerts, and ovulation estimates.

The latest watchOS 26 brings Workout Buddy, an AI-powered coaching tool that delivers personalised spoken motivation during training sessions based on metrics like pace, heart rate, and distance. Users can also create custom workouts in the iPhone’s Fitness app and access them on the watch, while the redesigned Workout app adds Race Route, Pacer, and new layout views.

Music and podcast integration has also been improved, with Apple Music suggesting workout-specific tracks or automatically playing favourites when activity begins.

With 5G capabilities, users can enjoy faster downloads for apps, music, and podcasts. The redesigned antenna improves performance in low-signal areas by engaging dual antennas simultaneously for stronger reception. Apple Watch Series 11 continues to allow calls, messaging, and emergency services even when away from an iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 11 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes. Aluminium models come in jet black, rose gold, silver, and a new space grey, while titanium models are offered in natural, gold, and slate. The Hermès collection introduces new bands including the Faubourg Party knit and the elegant Grand H metal link.

Customers in India and more than 50 countries can pre-order today, with availability beginning Friday, September 19. Prices in India start at ₹46,900.