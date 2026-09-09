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Apple Watch Series 12 launched: Ceramic option, Readiness app and smarter daily insights

Apple Watch Series 12 launched: Ceramic option, Readiness app and smarter daily insights

Apple’s latest mainstream smartwatch focuses on health, fitness and personalised insights, while adding a ceramic case option and new ways to understand daily wellbeing.

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Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:29 AM IST
Apple Watch Series 12 launched: Ceramic option, Readiness app and smarter daily insightsApple Watch Series 12 adds a ceramic option, Readiness app and smarter daily insights.(Apple)

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 12, introducing a new Health Sensing System, more frequent heart-rate and HRV tracking, a readiness score and new Apple Intelligence features. The smartwatch uses the new S11 chip and is designed to offer what Apple calls its most accurate heart-rate sensing in a wearable.

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It measures heart rate every five seconds and tracks HRV more frequently to provide a clearer picture of health and recovery. The Series 12 also brings Audio Intelligence features, a redesigned Health app experience and longer workout battery life. It starts at $399 (approximately ₹38,000) in the US.

New health sensing and readiness

The biggest change is the new Health Sensing System, which uses updated optical and electrical heart sensors. Apple says heart rate is now measured every five seconds throughout the day, while HRV can be measured up to 24 times more often. The watch also adds daytime and overnight vitals views.

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The new Readiness feature uses recent activity, training load, vitals and sleep score to give users a daily score from 0 to 10, along with recommendations such as Recover, Pace Yourself, Ready or Go For It. The score can change during the day as new data comes in.

AI, battery and pricing

The S11 chip also powers new Audio Intelligence features, including Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap and Shazam. Live Rewind can show the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as text, while Siri Recap creates high-level summaries. Apple says these features do not create or store audio recordings, with privacy built into the system.

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The Series 12 offers up to 24 hours of everyday battery life and up to 10 hours during outdoor workouts. It also gets faster charging, with 15 minutes providing up to 12 hours of additional battery life. The watch comes in 42mm and 46mm sizes, including aluminium, titanium and ceramic options. Pre-orders have started, with availability from September 18, and the starting price is $399 (approximately ₹38,000).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vidhya Das
Vidhya Das

Vidhya Das is a journalist who writes about technology, AI, startups and the digital world. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication, she enjoys breaking down complex topics into simple, engaging stories. She is curious about how technology is changing everyday life and loves finding stories that matter.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:26 PM IST
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