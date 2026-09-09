It can track outdoor workouts for up to 45 hours, while everyday battery life reaches 50 hours. The watch also adds new Audio Intelligence features, Siri AI and a redesigned Health app. It starts at $799 (approximately ₹76,000) in the US.

Health sensing and readiness

The new Health Sensing System uses optical and electrical heart sensors to measure heart rate every five seconds throughout the day. HRV can be measured up to 24 times more often, with separate Recovery HRV and overall HRV readings. A new daytime vitals view lets users compare daytime and overnight metrics, while overnight recovery HRV is measured against their personal baseline.

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The Ultra 4 also introduces Readiness, which analyses recent activity, training load, vitals and sleep score to provide a daily 0 -10 score. It recommends whether users should Recover, Pace Yourself, stay Ready or Go For It, and updates as new data arrives.

Battery life now reaches 50 hours for everyday use and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode. Extended Workout mode supports up to 25 hours with full GPS and heart-rate readings, while Max Extended Workout mode can track outdoor runs, walks and hikes for up to 45 hours.

AI, Health app and price

The S11 chip enables Audio Intelligence features including Sound Recognition, Live Rewind, Siri Recap and Shazam. Live Rewind shows the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as text, while Siri Recap creates high-level summaries. Apple says it processes audio privately and doesn't store it.

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The redesigned iPhone Health app adds Insights and a Longevity tab with Health Age. The Ultra 4 also gets redesigned step tracking, a new Steps complication, Siri AI through watchOS 27, new Smart Stack features and Workout Buddy improvements.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 comes in natural and black titanium, with pre-orders starting today and availability from September 18. It starts at $799 (approximately ₹76,000) in the US.