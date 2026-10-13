Apple ‘Welcome Home’ launch today: HomeView, new Apple TV and HomePod mini expected

Apple HomeView, Apple TV and HomePod mini

Reports say the biggest expected addition is HomeView, a smart home hub reportedly featuring a 6-inch square touchscreen, an A18 chip, and 8GB of RAM. It could use Siri AI to control smart devices, display calendars, weather and widgets, play media and support FaceTime calls. A camera and presence sensor may personalise the interface for different household members. Reports also suggest tabletop and wall-mounted versions, with pricing around $350 (around ₹33,300).

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The Apple TV 4K could retain its existing design but get an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Apple’s N1 networking chip, adding Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. A revised Siri Remote with a built-in speaker is also expected, while the device could cost at least $199 (roughly ₹19,000).

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According to the reports, the HomePod mini may receive an S10 chip, second-generation ultra-wideband technology and the N1 chip. New colour options are expected, while Siri AI could improve voice interactions. Its price may remain at $129 (around ₹12,300)

Apple is also reportedly working with LG on connected-home accessories, including a video doorbell, smart lock, thermostat, temperature sensor and indoor, outdoor and floodlight cameras. These could arrive later as part of an Apple Home Collection.

Reports suggest the Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini could go on sale on October 30, while HomeView may ship in mid-November. Indian prices and availability remain unconfirmed.