Apple WWDC 2025 announced: From iOS 19 to other major updates and developer opportunities await; see dates

Apple has officially announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 9-13. The event, hosted entirely online and free to attend, will bring together developers worldwide to explore Apple’s latest technological advancements, development tools, and creative possibilities.

This year’s WWDC will open with the highly anticipated keynote address on June 9 at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST). Apple is expected to unveil significant updates and groundbreaking enhancements across its platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, and watchOS. Developers and fans can stream the keynote live through apple.com, the Apple TV app, and the Apple YouTube channel, with recordings available shortly after the event concludes.

Following the keynote at 1 p.m. PDT, Apple’s Platforms State of the Union will offer a comprehensive look into the new tools designed to empower developers, detailing how these innovations can be leveraged across Apple’s ecosystem. Streaming will be accessible via the Apple Developer app, the website, and the Apple Developer YouTube channel.

WWDC25 will also feature over 100 detailed technical sessions available online, where developers can learn from Apple engineers and experts. These sessions aim to deepen developers’ understanding of Apple’s latest frameworks and technologies, providing guidance to help them build unique, powerful applications and games for Apple devices.

Throughout the week, developers enrolled in the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program will have opportunities for direct interaction with Apple specialists through online group labs and personalised one-on-one sessions. Apple experts will cover topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Swift programming, graphics and game development, and UI/UX design. Additionally, developers can engage with Apple engineers and designers through the Apple Developer Forums.

Apple will also host 50 distinguished winners of its Swift Student Challenge. These outstanding students will enjoy an exclusive three-day experience at Apple Park, celebrating their accomplishments and exploring the company’s innovations firsthand.

For developers unable to attend in person, all WWDC25 content will remain accessible through the WWDC25 website, the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer site, and Apple Developer YouTube channel.